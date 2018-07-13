Avail big discount of up to Rs 45,000 on Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ | Here is how

Samsung is offering a massive discount on its flagship phones — Galaxy S9 series. (Reuters)

Samsung is offering a massive discount on its flagship phones — Galaxy S9 series. The South Korean smartphone maker is offering a benefit of up to Rs 12,000 along with instant cashback of up to Rs 6,000. Along with it, there is a Rs 6,000 cashback for HDFC card holders and Rs 6,000 exchange bonus under company’s ‘Samsung Upgrade’.

Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus:-

The phone maker on its website is giving an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 for HDFC credit card users and up to Rs 6,000 additional exchange value with Samsung upgrade program. Buyers also have an option of exchange of up to Rs 33,000 based on the device they choose to trade. There is an additional Rs 6,000 off under ‘Samsung Upgrade Programme’. The phone is currently priced at Rs 68,990. The total discount for the phone is of up to Rs 48,000.

Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9:

Samsung has priced Galaxy S9 at Rs 61,990 for 128 GB variant. The company is offering an instant cashback of Rs 6000 and an additional Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC credit card holders. There is up to Rs 33,000 exchange offer and Rs 6,000 additional exchange value with Samsung upgrade program. The total discount is of up to Rs 51,000.

Eligible models for up to Rs 6000 additional exchange value:-

– Samsung Note 8 64GB

– Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB

– Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB

– Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB

There are also special discounts for the customers which are offered by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S9: Check specifications and other details

Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone was launched in March 2018. The phone boasts a 5.80-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 pixels by 2960 pixels at a PPI of 568 pixels per inch. The smartphone is powered by 1.7GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone’s internal storage is expandable up to 400Gb via microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S9 packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 and is powered by a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: Check specifications and other details

Samsung Galaxy S9+ smartphone was launched in March 2018. The phone comes with a 6.20-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 pixels by 2960 pixels at a PPI of 531 pixels per inch. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is powered by 1.7GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ runs Android 8.0 and is powered by a 3500mAh non removable battery.