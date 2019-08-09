Autopilot mode: There’s vast potential in marketing automation

These insights can be used to reach out to the right audience with the right message with minimum human intervention.

By Kashish Jhamb

How often have we read that the digital wave has swept off every sphere of our lives? This is true not only for consumers but also marketers. Marketing automation is helping marketers make the iterative marketing activities more efficient. This means tasks such as emails, social media posts and contact lifecycle stage changes can be automated using a digital platform, letting marketers focus on more strategic and creative aspects of their campaigns.

A good marketing automation strategy has customer centricity at its core. With the data collected from the interactions between brands and audiences across multiple channels, marketers can understand the intention, buying behaviour and problems consumers face. These insights can be used to reach out to the right audience with the right message with minimum human intervention.

Here are a few ways in which marketing automation can make communication more effective.

Getting messaging right

Different audiences may need different value propositions. Therefore, account-based (B2B) or profile-based marketing (B2C) campaigns can be designed and implemented using available tools and platforms. They can define age, gender, preferences, needs, budget and price preferences under the tool to initiate tailored campaigns. Audiences could also be directed to personalised content, such as a customised landing page, call-to-action banner, etc.

Forcing website visitors to fill a form to access certain content and then using their details as cold leads is a done-and-dusted method. Using a conversational marketing platform, we can implement a chatbot that allows visitors to engage with the brand quickly and easily. Using AI and machine learning capabilities, the system can be further trained to respond like a professional. In the background, the chatbot can pass on the necessary information to the sales team in a structured manner so that they may have more meaningful discussions.

Moreover, people expect real-time responses from brands across industries. Integrating your social media handles, websites, and CRM is essential to ensure such a response. It allows you the visibility across platforms to know who is reaching out to you and respond to them within minutes.

Faster response

According to a 2011 research published in Harvard Business Review, a whopping 23% of businesses failed to respond to leads. An effective way to bring down the waiting time for potential leads is to set up a workflow to notify the marketing team when a desired action (like downloading a file or a text to chatbot) has been taken.

Workflows have been in existence since long. What makes workflows relevant in 2019 is the ability to send much more personalised messages on behaviour-based actions. For example, when you buy a smartphone on an e-commerce platform, it shows you complementary products like screen guards, back covers, earphones, etc, which are commonly bought along with the phone. This not only increases consumers’ interaction time, but also overall sales.

Automating social media outreach is another point to consider. Social media management tools allow brands to schedule and auto-publish posts, respond to consumer queries and comments, and implement bots to respond to messages. Marketers can also set up metrics to target the right audiences, and follow, like, comment and unfollow people to grow their audience base organically. This ensures that the audience base is relevant and has a direct correlation with the bottom line.

These methods merely represent the tip of the iceberg . Technology is making it easier, cost effective, and measurable to automate several other aspects of marketing.

(The author is executive director & CEO, City Innovates. Views are personal)