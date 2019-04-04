Australian law bans Facebook-streamed violence

Australia passed legislation aimed at stopping violent crime and acts of extremism from being live-streamed on the internet amid warnings from the legal profession and technology companies that the new law is flawed.

The legislation, drafted in the wake of the deadly mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 50 people dead, carries penalties of up to 10 percent of a company’s annual turnover and potential prison sentences for executives of social-media companies who fail to expeditiously remove abhorrent violent material from their platforms.

Facebook Inc. came under sharp criticism for not taking down a video live-streamed by the alleged Christchurch gunman fast enough.

The bill, aimed at preventing the “weaponizing” of social media platforms by terrorists and criminals, became law after passing the lower house on Thursday, the last sitting day before parliament dissolves before elections next month. It cleared the upper house late Wednesday with no debate or amendments.

Australia’s measures come after Singapore announced plans to introduce tough new laws to hold online outlets accountable for the spread of fake news. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is calling for new global regulations for everything from hate speech online to privacy and data protection.

The Law Council of Australia says it’s concerned the Australian legislation “is being thought up on the run without any proper consultation.” The council says it is not clear whether companies would be fined according to their global annual revenue, or on turnover generated in Australia — adding the legislation meant firms would be punished based on their size rather than the seriousness of the breach.

“Such an approach to penalties, if used as a precedent for other areas of government regulation, could have a chilling effect on businesses investing in Australia or providing their services in this country,” Arthur Moses, the council president, said in a statement.

Scott Farquhar, the billionaire co-founder of enterprise software company Atlassian, said the legislation should be properly scrutinized by a parliamentary committee.

“In its blind rush to legislate, the government is creating confusion and threatening jobs,” he said in a post on Twitter.