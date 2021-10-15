Audible Plus service with thousands of free audiobooks and podcasts launched in India

Audible comes with new collection

Audible announced the launch of its Plus catalogue in India on Friday. The Amazon-owned platform with the new catalogue will offer 15,000 titles that is a mix of podcasts and audiobooks and Audible originals for paid subscribers for no additional cost. Free titles will be available both in Hindi and English. There is a free membership trial for 30 days where listeners can access Audible Plus without restrictions. Subscribers need to pay standard Rs 199 per month to continue listening.

In the new Plus category there are Audible originals that are platform-exclusive as well as audiobooks and podcasts. The audible app can be accessed on both iOS and Android. Users can listen on any device with Alexa support. The earlier content on Audible Suno will be free-of-cost.

There is a collection of India and foreign author’s audio books on the catalogue that include “The Panchatantra,” “A Short History of Nearly Everything,” Sherlock Holmes: The Definitive Collection,” “The Metamorphosis,” “Secrets of Good Health,” “Buri Nazar,” “Sasural Wonder Phool,” and more Audible Originals.

Apart from 40,000 popular podcasts for paid users there will be new audio shows also available. Several new shows featuring celebrities including Sanya Malhotra, Varun Sharma, Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Nakuul Mehta, and Rithvik Dhanjani will be accessible, the platform said in a statement.