Attention Netflix subscribers, your account maybe suspended if you don’t do this immediately!

Netflix is planning to bring in a big change in the way its subscribers use the platform. The ever so famous platform for web series has revealed in a blog post that the users who have not used the platform will receive a notification to ask their plans. If users fail to reply to Netflix, their subscription will be terminated with immediate effect. However, if the subscribers change their minds after getting their account suspended, they can smoothly restart their Netflix subscription.

“We’re asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership,” said the head of Netflix’s product innovation, Eddy Wu in a blog post. Losing the customers shouldn’t be a big Netflix hit. Inactive accounts make up less than half of 1 percent or a few hundred thousand of its user base, Wu said. That means the move will provide Netflix with some fairly painless goodwill — and some fear for all of the streaming services out there that are trying to lie low.

Netflix stores personalized data of its subscribers for 10 months. If any user comes back to restart their account, they get back their preferred settings and favorite shows which they had set before leaving the subscription.

India has been a potential force multiplier for the Netflix user base. The company since the time it started its services in the country, has brought many exciting plans suitable for people with different needs. Netflix brought its mobile-only plans for Rs 199 per month to woo subscribers who were using the streaming platform only on their mobile devices but were reluctant to pay otherwise hefty subscription charges.

As the whole world has been under a lockdown following the Coronavirus pandemic, the demand for web series and subsequently streaming platforms have surged significantly.