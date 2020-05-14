Attention Google Chrome users, this new tab feature will make your life easier

The beta feature also allows users to name the groups using emojis.

Chrome tabs: Google Chrome has now rolled out a new feature in its beta version and this feature can help users organise their work on the browser better. The feature is called tab groups and it allows users to simply group their tabs together for easier recognition. To group tabs together, users just have to right click on a tab, go on the option that says group tabs, choose whether they want to group the tab with an already existing group or create a new one altogether. Not just that, users can also label the group and assign it a colour.

The announcement was made by the tech giant in a statement released on May 13 on its blog. In the statement, the company said that they have been testing out the feature and trying to find other innovative ways to make Chrome tabs organised for months now. Based on user research and through the usage at their own levels, they have found several ways in which people like to group their tabs.

Topics: People like to group their tabs according to the topics like shopping sites or the projects they are working on. Urgency: Several users also group the tabs based on the deadline by which they have to do that work, like “ASAP”, or “later this week”. Progress: Users also like to group their tabs based on the level of progress they have achieved in the respective tasks, like they can group it under the name “in progress” or “not yet started”.

The beta feature also allows users to name the groups using emojis, in order to make it more interesting for them.

The company also said that tab grouping is customisable for all the users, and added that just like normal tabs, even the tab groups get saved when the user closes the Chrome window and reopens it.

In the statement, Google said that they will be slowly releasing the feature in the upcoming version of Chrome, which will start rolling out next week. The feature will be available for Chrome on Windows, Linux, Mac, and Chrome OS for desktops.