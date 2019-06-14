Attention gamers: You can now build own video games for free; here’s how

Gaming enthusiasts are in for a big treat. You can now create your own 3D games by playing a video game without worrying about coding. Google's Game Builder, a user-friendly tool, allows PC and mac users to create 3D games by selecting a series of cards, the tech giant announced in a blog post on Thursday. How to build a game on Google Game Builder The game allows players to drag and drop characters and scenes into a vacant \u2018sandbox\u2019 to build their world and make things interact using preset commands. The tool is available for free on PC and Mac. While it can be done with or without a coding background, those having technical expertise have the option of using JavaScript to modify the existing application programming interface (API). Play the game with your friends while building it Google's games can also be played with others, making it a collaborative effort. Players not only have the option to invite friends to help them build the game, but can also play with them while building the game. Gamers can also add creative options within the game by making use of 3D models from Google Poly, a website that lets players share and access 3D creations. The game originates from Area 120, which is Google\u2019s incubator for experimental projects. Google Game Builder has been available via Steam since November 2018, but Google chose to publicise it only this week. However, the tech major is yet to reveal its plans as to Game Builder will transform from prototype to a finished product.