Attention blogspot.in domain users! Your blog is down for this reason

Google has lost its control from one of its domain blogspot.in and the users in India are unable to access their blogs running on this Google-owned domain. Most web pages inside the Indian domain are unavailable at the moment. That is because Google has lost the influence of the URLs blogspot.in.

Nonetheless, blogs are accessible when users change the URLs to blogpost.com, but the big problem is that over a million users who have placed links with blogspot.in domain on different websites are now broken links.

Meanwhile, Next Web reported that Google is no longer the domain owner of blogpost.in and rather Domainming has now acquired the URL. However, there is a lack of clarity on the time when the tech giant lost its control on Blogpost.in.

Blogspot.in was acquired by Google in 2003 in the form of Blogspot. According to a study conducted by Neowin, country-specific domains are not separate blog addresses but only a redirect depending on the country where the blogger is living. When users browse their blog post URL from an Indian location, they will get a domain with username.blogspot.in as against username.blogspot.com available for global users.

Country-specific URLs were brought in by Blogger in February 2013. It was done to remove material that would breach local law. It will be conveniently uninstalled with the same domain and therefore no longer accessible to the local readers.

Now bloggers in India can switch to hosting on their own domain by purchasing it from domain providers such as godaddy.com or else they have to be patient with Google to sort this issue in a quick time.