Asus’s Vivobook 13 Slate Windows 11 convertible has a large OLED screen and detachable keyboard

Asus has launched the Vivobook 13 Slate, a Windows 11-powered convertible with a large OLED screen and detachable keyboard. Asus is undercutting the Surface Pro as well as the iPad Pro with an interesting set of hardware choices and affordable pricing. The Vivobook 13 Slate starts at $599.99 (roughly Rs 44,750) and will be available in December.

The big draw here is the screen. OLED screens are becoming increasingly common among laptops. You no longer have to shell out a premium to buy these laptops either. Asus itself has the fantastic value for money VivoBook K15 OLED under its belt that starts at just Rs 46,990. But OLED screens aren’t very common among convertible laptops which makes the Vivobook 13 Slate stand out and then when you factor in the price, things start to get even more exciting.

The Vivobook 13 Slate has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080p OLED 16:9 display with a peak brightness of 550 nits. That display can show up to 1.07 billion colours and supports Dolby Vision. Asus is positioning it as your ‘personal OLED TV’ and while that may seem a stretch, there’s no denying that the Vivobook 13 Slate carries immense potential as far as content consumption is concerned.

The display is also a touch-screen and supports Asus’s new Pen 2.0 stylus—that attaches magnetically to it and charges over USB Type-C—bringing an element of productivity to the Vivobook 13 Slate. Rounding off the package is a full-size detachable keyboard with keys that are said to be “same as a standard desktop keyboard” with 1.4 mm key travel and 19.05mm full-size key pitch. Both keyboard and stylus are bundled at no additional cost.

Speaking of core specs, the Vivobook 13 Slate has a 3.3GHz quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 SSD. Connectivity options include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with display / Power Delivery support, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, microSD card reader, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Rest of the specs include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP rear and 5MP front camera, and a 50 Wh battery with fast charging—a 65W adapter will come in the box.

Asus is yet to announce India price and availability of the Vivobook 13 Slate. Stay tuned for more.