Asus’s gaming phone, ROG Phone, with 90Hz display launched in India

Asus ROG Phone has been launched in India

Asus ROG Phone, the company’s first gaming smartphone under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, has finally entered the Indian market. At an event in New Delhi, Asus launched the ROG Phone that was initially launched at this year’s Computex. The smartphone comes with an HDR display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth graphic performance while gaming. In additon, there is a vapour chamber cooling system called GameCool that essentially offloads the heat produced during intensive gaming.

Asus ROG Phone Price in India

The Asus ROG Phone has been priced at Rs 69,999 for a single variant. The smartphone is now available to buy online via Flipkart. The buyers can avail the No Cost EMI facility spread over 6, 9, and 12 months. The pricing of the accessories that will be available along with the ROG Phone has also been detailed. The Professional Dock costs Rs 5,499, the GameVice game controller costs Rs 5,999, TwinView Dock costs Rs 21,999, Desktop Dock is priced at Rs 12,999, and ROG Phone Case costs Rs 2,499. The Jio users can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000 on top of 4GB data per day on purchasing the Rs 509 plan.

Asus ROG Phone Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone is a gaming smartphone, which means the specifications will be bumped up to support heavy and graphics-intensive games. The smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor that has been clocked to a maximum of 2.96GHz. It packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage without support for expandability. The Asus ROG Phone sports a 6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate along with a 1-microsecond response time for HDR. The display has 1000:1 contrast ratio while the colour gamut of DCI-P3 standard maxed out to 108.6 per cent.

For the cameras, the ROG Phone bears a setup of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor on the rear. The setup is accompanied by an LED flash. An 8-megapixel front camera is also available on the ROG Phone. The connectivity options on the ROG Phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and 4G VoLTE among others. The Asus ROG Phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 charging technology.