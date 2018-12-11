Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 with 13-megapixel selfie cameras launched in India

Taiwanese handset maker Asus on Tuesday introduced the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and the Asus Zenfone Max M2 in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.
Taiwanese handset maker Asus on Tuesday introduced the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and the Asus Zenfone Max M2 in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. Asus emerged among the top 5 online smartphone brands in India this year. “We are delighted to bring ZenFone Max Pro M2 that will offer Indian consumers flagship-level experience in mid-range segment,” Leon Yu, Regional Head, India and South Asia, Asus, said in a statement.
With 2.5D-curved front edges, ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a premium wave glass finish on the back. It is the first phone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment to feature Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6. On the front, its screen features a small full-function notch which includes a LED flash, camera, earpiece, notification LED, ambient and proximity sensors.
The device is powered by 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip with AIE. There’s a pair of 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor at the rear and a 13MP selfie shooter. The other phone, Asus Zenfone Max M2, comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. On the front, it has a 13MP camera along with a LED Flash while on the rear is a pair of 13MP primary lens with a 2MP lens.
