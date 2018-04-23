Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) to launch in India today: How to watch live stream

Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will pack mid-range specifications, as revealed by the company last week. (Source: Asus-ZenFone.com)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) is set to launch a new smartphone in India today, April 23, following the partnership announced last week between the company and Flipkart. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will be a mid-range smartphone that will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. The company has not said much about the smartphone, and we have to wait for the official unveiling. Flipkart has made a dedicated page live for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) on its website.

How to watch Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) launch live-stream:

The launch of Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) in India is also its global debut. Asus will be live-streaming the launch event that is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm in New Delhi. To watch the live-stream, the users can either visit the company’s YouTube profile or watch it below. Asus is also expected to introduce a new service today alongside the launch of Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1).

Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) Specifications

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will pack mid-range specifications, as revealed by the company last week. The company confirmed that the smartphone will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor under the hood, sans remaining key specification details. However later, the smartphone was leaked, revealing most specifications and features. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will come with a 6-inch FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is expected to come with dual cameras on the rear, one of which will be a 16-megapixel shooter.

Other specifications of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) include a 16-megapixel selfie camera, accompanied by a soft light LED flash. The camera will also support facial recognition for unlocking the phone. Apart from this, the smartphone is likely to come with two RAM and storage variants – 4GB/ 32GB and 6GB/ 64GB. The smartphone is also expected to pack a huge 5000mAh battery under the hood.