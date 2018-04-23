Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 with 5.99-inch Full View display launched in India: Price, offers, and ‘no limited warranty’ plan detailed here

Asus also announced a new 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, priced at Rs 14,999

Asus on Monday launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India at an event held in New Delhi. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with mid-range specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, dual camera setup of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel, and NXP Smart Amplifier audio technology as its biggest highlights. Asus has partnered Flipkart to sell the smartphone exclusively on the latter’s e-commerce platform. Alongside, Flipkart took centre-stage to announce a new service called Complete Mobile Protection that offers various after-sale services to the customers without limited warranty.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India, Offers

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 India price has been set at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 12,999. The smartphone will be available in Midnight Black and Grey colour options, exclusively via Flipkart starting May 3.

Asus also announced a new 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, priced at Rs 14,999, at the event that will be ‘coming soon’ via Flipkart. This model will also have bumped up camera specifications.

Among the launch offers, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with four complimentary services – Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection, Vodafone offers worth Rs 3,200, No Cost EMI, and up to Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Starting with the first offer, Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection plan covers the after-sale services of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 on accidental damage, liquid immersion, random non-functioning parts, and other services. The service has started with the ZenFone Max Pro M1 and will be available to other mobiles as well. For the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, the Complete Mobile Protection plan costs Rs 49, while for all other phones it will be available with the mobile at Rs 999 yearly.

Vodafone customers can also enjoy data benefits up to Rs 3,200 with the purchase of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. Prepaid customers who recharge their numbers, inserted into the phone, with a minimum of Rs 199 recharge pack will get 10GB data additionally for a year. In addition, customers will also enjoy various telco and non-telco ‘special’ offers weekly. For the Vodafone postpaid customers, 10GB additional data will be given to the subscribers monthly on the RED 399 plan and above, for a period of 12 months. On the other hand, the customers currently subscribed to the RED 499 plan will get Vodafone RED Shield for two years, besides 10GB extra data monthly for a year.

There are also No Cost EMI options for up to 12 months on credit cards and Bajaj Finserv cards. Asus is also offering Rs 1,000 off on exchange of select models via Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Features, Specifications

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is claimed to take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and its sibling Redmi Note 5. The smartphone comes with dual SIM card support in a three-slot, providing space for the microSD card. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 packs a 5.99 full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1500:1 contrast ratio in an 85 per cent NTSC colour gamut. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB of RAM options and 32GB and 64GB of storage options, which can be further expanded via microSD card up to 2TB.

For the photography, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB and 4GB RAM models sport a dual camera combination of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, accompanied by a dual LED flash. On the front, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has an 8-megapixel camera with a soft light LED flash. On the 6GB RAM version, Asus says that it will upgrade the cameras to the dual setup of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel on the rear and a 16-megapixel shooter on the front. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the phone, besides the facial unlock technology available via the front camera.

Asus has, for the first time, ditched its customised OS for the stock Android experience on the ZenFone Max Pro M1. The handset runs on Android 8.0 Oreo, with a promise from the company to provide at least next two Android versions – Android P and Android Q. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery under the hood, which the company claims beats the capacity offered by the Redmi Note 5 Pro and is rated to deliver 25.3 hours of media playback. The smartphone is widely touted to come with NXP SMart Amplifier with 5-magnet speaker for a ‘critical’ sound experience. Asus is also giving away complimentary Max Box to amplify the sound further.