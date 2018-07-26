Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM variant sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in April

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 on sale is now live. This is the first time the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone is available to purchase alongside the other two variants featuring 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in April this year with aggressive specifications to take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone was announced recently.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 goes on sale via Flipkart, the company’s online exclusive partner. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant costs Rs 12,999 and the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 10,999. The sale kicked off at 12 pm.

For the specifications, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with dual SIM card support and runs Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone packs a 5.99 full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1500:1 contrast ratio in an 85 per cent NTSC colour gamut. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB of RAM options and 32GB and 64GB of storage options, which can be further expanded via microSD card up to 2TB.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB and 4GB RAM models sport a dual camera combination of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, accompanied by a dual LED flash. On the front, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has an 8-megapixel camera with a soft light LED flash. On the 6GB RAM version, the cameras have been upgraded to the dual setup of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel on the rear and a 16-megapixel shooter on the front. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the phone, besides the facial unlock technology available via the front camera.