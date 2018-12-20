Asus ZenFone Max M2 first sale in India today on Flipkart: Price, offers, & specifications

Asus ZenFone Max M2 will go for its first sale

Asus ZenFone Max M2 will be up for its sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Flipkart exclusively at 12 pm on December 20. The Asus ZenFone Max M2 was launched alongside its bigger sibling Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 earlier this month. It will be up for sale for the first time in today’s sale, which is why there is likely a chance the smartphone may run out of stock within seconds from the start of the sale. The interested buyers are required to keep everything, such as shipping and payment details, ready beforehand.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 sale in India will begin at 12 pm on Flipkart. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage; the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999. It is available in Blue and Black colours. The buyers can avail a discount of Rs 750 on making the payment via HDFC credit or debit card. There is No Cost EMI payment facility also available for the smartphone.

For the specifications, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 supports dual SIM cards and comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card up to 2TB.

There is a dual setup of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor given on the Asus ZenFone Max M2. For selfies, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery.