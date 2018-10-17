Asus ZenFone Max M1, Lite L1 budget smartphones launched to take on Realme, Xiaomi

Asus ZenFone Max M1 comes with a 13-megapixel camera

Asus ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 have been launched in India at an event in New Delhi. The new Asus ZenFone Max M1 is a trimmed down version of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 that was launched earlier this year as a rival to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Taiwanese company has forgone the notch on both the phones, in addition to equipping single cameras on the rear. The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 is an entry-level smartphone that will be aimed at first-time, as well as light users.

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India, however, the company will sell it at an introductory price of Rs 7,499 during the Flipkart Dhamaka Days sale. In line with the partnership between Flipkart and Asus for the exclusive availability of the latter’s smartphones, the Asus ZenFone Max M1 will be exclusively available via the Walmart-backed e-commerce platform. The smartphone comes in Black and Gold colours.

Similarly, the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 will be available to purchase from Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 5,999. This pricing will be reversed to the original cost of Rs 6,999 after the introductory offer period is over. The handset has two colour variants – Black and Gold.

As for the offers, the ZenFone Max M1 and Lite L1 buyers will be entitled to get a cashback of Rs 2,200 and 50GB additional data on their Jio numbers, besides the mobile protection plan worth Rs 399 at a price of Rs 99. The Flipkart Dhamaka Days sale dates will be announced soon.

For the specifications, the ZenFone Max M1 has a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen-to-body-ratio of 82 per cent. The smartphone runs Android Oreo-based ZenUI skin and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor under the hood. It packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage with support for expandability via microSD card of up to 256GB.

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 has 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera that supports the LED flash module as well. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery fitted inside.

Asus ZenFone Lite L1

The Asus ZenFone Lite L1, on the other hand, comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It has a 5-megapixel front camera while the rear camera is the same as the ZenFone Max M1. There is a 3000mAh battery in the smartphone. The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 does not come with a physical fingerprint sensor, instead, it comes with facial scanning as the only biometric unlock option.