Asus announces big change for ZenFone 6 ahead of its India launch

Asus recently unveiled the ZenFone 6 as its answer to the OnePlus 7 Pro while making sure it catches up with the trend of repositioning front camera to offer a full-screen display. However, ahead of its plans to bring the smartphone in India, the apex court passed the order that Asus cannot sell Zen or ZenFone branded products in India due to trademark violations. While the company is evaluating the situation at hand, it is going ahead with a workaround to launch its flagship.

Flipkart has activated a microsite on its platform that confirms that Asus ZenFone 6 has been renamed to Asus 6z for its India launch. The company is also teasing the launch on its social media properties where the ZenFone 6 is being displayed as Asus 6z. The flagship phone that sports a flipping camera will debut in India on June 19. The pricing will be revealed on the launch day. Flipkart will be exclusively selling the smartphone online, following the deal struck last year between the two companies.

The renaming of the company’s flagship phone also raises unavoidable questions, including the ones that would pave the way for future of ZenFone series in India. If the court order is upheld, Asus will have to drop the ZenFone branding for its forthcoming smartphones, which will create another identity for the phone maker. ZenFone smartphones have been selling in India for quite a long time and a sudden change in its mass appeal may affect the business. For now, Asus is mulling ways to circumvent the unwelcome situation.

The Asus 6z, aka ZenFone 6, rocks a Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ LCD display with HDR10. It runs Android 9 Pie-based ZenUI 6. There are two cameras on the smartphone’s back – a 48-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. Both the cameras are fixed on a motorised panel that flips when selfie mode is turned on. The cameras flip upwards so as to double as selfie cameras, in addition to when the face unlock is functioning. It has a 5000mAh battery under the hood with support for fast charging.