Asus ZenFone 6 with 48-megapixel flip camera teased by Flipkart, to launch in India soon

New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2019 12:48:38 PM

Asus ZenFone 6 is powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage

Asus ZenFone 6 is coming to India soon

Asus ZenFone 6 was recently unveiled to the world as a strong contender to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The latest flagship is now coming to India soon as Flipkart has enabled a dedicated page for the ZenFone 6. The arrival of the flagship leverages the partnership struck last year between the Walmart-owned e-commerce company and Asus for the online sale of the latter’s smartphones.

Flipkart’s dedicated page for Asus ZenFone 6 does not bear the pricing, of course. But we can expect the ZenFone 6 to be priced on par with OnePlus 7 Pro, if not higher, in India. The sale will commence on the website although the date will be announced post the official launch.

Meanwhile, the European pricing for the ZenFone 6 is 499 euros for the 6GB/64GB variant, 559 euros for the 6GB/128GB variant, and 599 euros for the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The biggest highlight of the Asus ZenFone 6 is its flipping camera that packs a 48-megapixel sensor onboard. Instead of going for the camera slider, which is becoming ubiquitously popular, Asus went for the camera module that flips upwards to shoot selfies. This is in line with the argument that rear cameras shoot better photographs than the ones on the front.

The Asus ZenFone 6 is powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is expandable. There is a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display without a notch or a punch-hole. Apart from the 48-megapixel sensor, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor given on the ZenFone 6. A 5000mAh Quick Charge 4.0-supported battery fuels the smartphone.

