Asus ZenFone 6 packs wild 48-megapixel camera on a flipping prop

Asus ZenFone 6 was launched on Friday as the company’s answer to the OnePlus 7 Pro, which rides high on its 90Hz OLED display as USP. Amid the flagship frills that ZenFone 6 comes with, the unique camera module is what is garnering jaw-dropping reactions. The camera setup just flips to take selfies, making it easy for the company to ditch the selfie camera in favour of a larger, notch-less display.

The two-camera machinery serves for both front and rear ends, eliminating the need for a dedicated selfie camera that lately began to be a topic of discussion among smartphone makers. According to some OEMs, the rear cameras shoot a lot better photos than the selfie camera, hence, the implementation. While Apple, Samsung, and a plethora of Android phone manufacturers embraced either the notch or the punch-hole design on display, there are outcasts among them that moved to create something that’s as bizarre as the flipping camera on Asus ZenFone 6.

With stuck-out movable parts, comes the unavoidable question of durability, which is why companies are not shying away from showing the rigorous tests to sell how enduring these setups are. OnePlus outed a video that shows the pop-up camera slider carrying the burden of a boulder-like weight. Asus is saying the flipping action of the camera module can be stopped midway, in addition to it going back to its place in case the phone detects a sudden fall.

Asus ZenFone 6 has two sensors as the highlight of this setup – a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.79 and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. Both are equipped with an LED flash on the very prop. This means you can click wide-angle selfies, in addition to landscape shots when using the cameras on the back side. The flip setup also makes Asus ZenFone 6 leverage the 48-megapixel sensor for selfies, a la Samsung Galaxy A80.

Under the hood, the Asus ZenFone 6 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, which is expandable. A 6.4-inch full-HD+ IPS display is packed on the Asus ZenFone 6 without a notch or a hole. There is a 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie that is customised for the company’s Zen UI 6 skin.

Asus ZenFone 6 costs 499 euros (roughly Rs 39,000) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. Its 6GB/128GB variant is priced 559 euros (roughly Rs 44,000) while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage comes at 599 euros (approximately Rs 47,000). The colour variants available are Twilight Silver and Midnight Black. Shipping starts May 25 in the first wave countries. The Asus ZenFone 6 is coming to India soon.