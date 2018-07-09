Asus ZenFone 5Z with OnePlus 6-like features now available in India: Here’s what you get

Asus ZenFone 5Z supports dual SIM cards and runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based ZenUI 5.0

Asus ZenFone 5Z is now available to buy in India. The smartphone was launched last week in India marking the entry of another flagship device of the Taiwanese company. The Asus ZenFone 5Z comes with flagship features such as Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear camera, and a notched display. It takes on other pricey flagship smartphones such as OnePlus 6, Honor 10, and Samsung Galaxy S9. The smartphone was initially launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year.

Asus ZenFone 5Z Price in India

Asus ZenFone 5Z India price begins at Rs 29,990 for the base variant and goes up till Rs 36,999 for the top-end model. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 29,990, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 32,999, and the top-of-the-line variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available at Rs 36,999.

The smartphone is exclusively available via Flipkart, as a result of the partnership between the e-commerce giant and Asus announced recently. For the offers, the smartphone will come with Rs 3,000 flat discount on ICICI credit and debit cards. The Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection plan, which usually costs Rs 2,299, will be available at Rs 499 with the purchase of ZenFone 5Z. There will be No Cost EMI options starting Rs 3,333 a month. Jio users will avail Rs 2,200 cashback and 100GB additional data on ZenFone 5Z.

Asus ZenFone 5Z Specifications

Asus ZenFone 5Z supports dual SIM cards and runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based ZenUI 5.0. The company has promised to roll out the Android P update sometime later this year. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM options. Apart from this, the ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Super IPS+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. There are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options, along with support for expandability via microSD card up to 2TB.

For photography, the Asus ZenFone 5Z has a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor to produce Bokeh effects. The dual camera setup at the rear is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera that also offers facial scanning. Fueling the internals of the smartphone is a 3300mAh battery under the hood.