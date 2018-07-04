Asus ZenFone 5Z with flagship features costs less than OnePlus 6!

Asus ZenFone 5Z supports dual SIM cards and runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based ZenUI 5.0

Asus ZenFone 5Z has finally been launched in India with much fanfare. The flagship smartphone that debuted at this year’s Mobile World Congress catches up on the trend of notched displays with the bezel-less design. The Asus ZenFone 5Z is the sequel to the last year’s ZenFone 4 series. The smartphone seems like a strong contender to the other flagships such as OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Honor 10. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, the ZenFone 5Z packs some top-of-the-line specifications at a relatively cheaper price point.

Asus ZenFone 5Z Price in India

Asus ZenFone 5Z price in India has been set at Rs 29,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The price goes up till Rs 36,999 for the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There is a mid-tier variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is priced at Rs 32,999. The smartphone will begin to be available to purchase starting July 9 exclusively via Flipkart.

The buyers can avail a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI debit and credit cards, along with No Cost EMI options starting at Rs 3,333. Flipkart is offering the Complete Mobile Protection plan to the buyers at Rs 499, which is originally priced at Rs 2,299. Jio users can get a cashback of Rs 2,200 along with 100GB additional data with the purchase.

Asus ZenFone 5Z Specifications

Asus ZenFone 5Z supports dual SIM cards and runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based ZenUI 5.0. The company has promised to roll out the Android P update sometime later this year. is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM options. Apart from this, the ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Super IPS+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. There are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options, along with support for expandability via microSD card up to 2TB.

For photography, the Asus ZenFone 5Z has a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor to produce Bokeh effects. The dual camera setup at the rear is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera that also offers facial scanning. Fueling the internals of the smartphone is a 3300mAh battery under the hood.