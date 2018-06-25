Asus ZenFone 5Z launch in India expected tomorrow; Flipkart teases exclusive availability

Asus ZenFone 5Z has a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor

Asus ZenFone 5Z launch is expected tomorrow in India. The close guess to the launch of Asus’ next smartphone in India is the Flipkart teaser that is live on its website, as well as its app. Flipkart’s teaser mentions that a flagship smartphone will be unveiled on June 26 at 8:45 pm, it does not mention the name of the device. However, the stripe design on the teaser matches with the one seen on the Asus ZenFone 5Z wallpaper.

Flipkart’s teaser says that it is going to launch a device that will be a ‘flagship redefined’. It also mentions that the device will be a Flipkart Exclusive, which takes us back to the partnership announced by Flipkart and Asus recently where the latter’s smartphones will be exclusively available on the former’s e-commerce platform. There is no pricing information available on the teaser, but it does say that the device will be unveiled at 8:45 pm on June 26.

The bet is on Asus ZenFone 5Z that was launched globally at the Mobile World Congress this year. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor – which makes it a flagship device. Apart from this, the ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB RAM options and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options.

For the cameras, the Asus ZenFone 5Z has a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The dual camera setup at the rear is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera that offers facial scanning. Fueling the internals of the smartphone is a 3300mAh under the hood.