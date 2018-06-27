Asus ZenFone 5Z “Flagship Redefined” phone to launch in India on July 4

This will be the second Asus phone to launch in partnership with Flipkart in the country

Asus ZenFone 5Z has been announced to launch in India on July 4. The flagship smartphone launched earlier this year will debut in India next month and will be exclusively available via Flipkart. The smartphone was teased recently by Flipkart as the “Flagship Redefined”, which, although did not reveal the name of the device but hinted at the Snapdragon 845-powered ZenFone 5Z.

Flipkart has revealed that the ZenFone 5Z will launch at 12:30 pm on July 4 in India. This will be the second Asus phone to launch in partnership with Flipkart in the country. The Asus ZenFone 5Z was announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year. For the India pricing, it is likely to be announced at the event along with the availability details.

However, the European pricing of the smartphone is 479 euros (roughly Rs 38,200) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant, while in its home country Taiwan, Asus launched the ZenFone 5Z at a price of 14,990 Taiwanese dollars (roughly Rs 33,700) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model; 16,990 Taiwanese dollars (roughly Rs 38,200) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version.

For the specifications, the Asus ZenFone 5Z is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB RAM options. Apart from this, the ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. There are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options, along with support for expandability via microSD card.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z has a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The dual camera setup at the rear is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera that offers facial scanning. Fueling the internals of the smartphone is a 3300mAh battery under the hood.