Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X AMD-powered laptops launched in India: Check price, full specs

Asus, today, launched Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and Vivobook 16X trio of AMD-powered laptops in India. ZenBook S 13 OLED starts from Rs 99,990, Vivobook 14 Pro OLED from Rs 59,990, and Vivobook 16X from Rs 54,990.

ASUS ZENBOOK S 13 OLED (UM5302)

The Zenbook S 13 OLED measures just 14.9mm and weighs only 1kg. The chassis of this laptop is made of Magnesium-Aluminium alloy in two colourways— Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue. Asus is using a “Zen-capped 180-degree hinge with a unique chrome finish” while the keyboard deck, touchpad, and palm rest have antibacterial guard. The whole laptop is US MIL-STD 810H military-grade certified. For biometrics, you get a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

This laptop has a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen display with a 2.8K resolution and support for Dolby Vision playback. The panel can peak 550nits and has a tall 16:10 aspect ratio. Asus claims a screen-to-body ratio of 89%.

Under the hood, you get a choice of either AMD’s Ryzen 5 6600U or Ryzen 7 6800U CPU. This is paired with RDNA 2 graphics, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD. Connectivity options include 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (data/display/power) and 3.5 mm combo audio jack. Powering the laptop is a 67WHr battery with 65W fast charging.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, 720p webcam, and a glass touchpad with Asus’s NumberPad 2.0.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED price in India starts at Rs 99,990 and it will be available across Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

ASUS VIVOBOOK 16X (M1603)

The Vivobook 16X measures 19.9mm and weighs 1.8kg. It will be available in Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver finishes. For biometrics, you get a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

This laptop has a 16-inch display with a 1080p resolution. The panel can peak 300nits and has a tall 16:10 aspect ratio. Asus claims a screen-to-body ratio of 86%.

Under the hood, you get a choice of either AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 5 5600H CPU. This is paired with AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD. Connectivity options include 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 2.0, Micro HDMI, and 3.5mm audio jack. Powering the laptop is a 50WHr battery with 90W fast charging.

Asus Vivobook 16X price in India starts at Rs 54,990 and it will be available across Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

ASUS VIVOBOOK PRO 14 OLED (M3400)

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED measures 18.9mm and weighs 1.4kg. It will be available in Solar Silver and Cosmos Blue finishes. For biometrics, you get a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

This laptop has a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The panel has a tall 16:10 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, you get a choice of either AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 5 5600H CPU. This is paired with AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD. Connectivity options include 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and 3.5mm audio jack. Powering the laptop is a 50WHr battery with 90W fast charging.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED price in India starts at Rs 59,990 and it will be available across Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.