Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED laptops launched in India: Price, specifications, other details

New Asus ZenBook 14, 15 Pro

Asus launched the ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED premium laptops in India on Wednesday. They come with a dual-display design with a secondary display alongside a regular display. The ZenBook Pro duo 15 OLED comes with 10th generation Intel Core Processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. The ZenBook Duo 14 uses 11th generation Intel Core Processors. They also feature Asus’ proprietary Active Aerodynamic System (AAS+) that works as soon as the laptop is opened and built-in Screen Pad Plus.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED prices in India

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 is priced at Rs 99,990 while Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) is a higher-end model with a starting price of Rs 2,39,990. The ZenBook Duo 14 will be available for purchase starting today while the other ZenBook will be available not before mid-May. Both the laptops will available for sale on Flipkart and Amazon as well as offline retailers Croma, Vijay Sales, Asus Exclusive Stores etc

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 specifications

The model comes with a 14-inch full-HD display with 100 per cent sRGB coverage and 400 nits of peak brightness. It has a 1,920×515 pixels resolution, 12.65-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus secondary display with stylus support.

The laptop uses the Windows 10 Home-based operating system and is powered by an Intel Core i7-1156G7 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB of M.2 SSD. Connectivity options available are a USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, one HDMI, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The notebook includes artificial intelligence (AI) powered noise cancelling solution that comes with Harman Kardon-backed speakers and several microphones with support for Cortana. The device comes with a 70Wh battery and can deliver 17 hours of usage with a single charge, according to Asus.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 specifications

The Pro Duo 15 laptop comes with a 15.6-inch OLED 4K UHD NanonEdge touch-enabled display, up to 400 nits of brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 178-degree viewing angles. The display has VESA Display HDR 500 True Black, is TUV Rheinland certified and Pantone validated. There is a 14.1-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus display that has 3,840×1,100 resolution and comes with 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut coverage.

The Pro Dup 10 comes with an Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD storage configuration. Connectivity options are Thunderbolt 3 ports, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port and HDMI 2.1. It has Harman Kardon powered speakers and a microphone array. It comes with a 92Wh battery.