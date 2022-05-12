Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition with 12th Gen Intel processors, ‘ZenVision’ display launched in India: Check price, specs

Asus, today, launched the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition in India. This is a limited-edition laptop built to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first Asus laptop – P6300 –sent into space. The P6300 had famously spent 600 days in orbit on the MIR space station and is said to have returned unscathed from this “out of the world” expedition. The whole look and feel of the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is inspired from space. It is exceptionally thin and light, is built to take a beating, and has powerful hardware to top it all. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition price in India starts at Rs 1,14,990 and it is available for buying starting today, May 12 across Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition specs, features

This laptop measures just 15.9mm.

The ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has an aluminium chassis and comes in a “Zero-G Titanium” colourway. Asus has added hints of morse code around the design which reads ad Astra per Aspera, meaning “Through Hardships, to the Stars.” The keyboard deck resembles a space capsule cockpit, with multiple easter eggs, while the lid features a customisable 3.5-inch OLED panel –called ZenVision – that is said to be inspired by a spaceship datasheet.

This laptop measures just 15.9mm and weighs only 1.4kg. It is both MIL-STD-810H U.S. military standard and SMC-S-016A standard Space-Grade tests certified, Asus says.

The lid features a customisable 3.5-inch OLED panel.

Speaking of specs, the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800p) resolution OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. This is also touchscreen.

Under the hood, you get a choice of either an Intel Core i9-12900H, i7-12700H, or i5-12500H processor. This is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Connectivity options include 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0 (data, display, power), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm combo jack, and micro-SD card slot. Wi-Fi 6E is also supported.

Powering the laptop is a 63WHrs battery with 100W Type-C fast charging.

