Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook 15 refresh launched with up to 12th Gen Intel processors: Details

Asus, today, launched the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 refresh in India with up to 12th Gen Intel processors. The Zenbook Flip 14 starts at Rs 99,990, Vivobook S 14 Flip at Rs 66,990, and Vivobook 15 at Rs 49,990. The laptops will be available across online and offline channels.

ASUS ZENBOOK 14 FLIP OLED (UP5401)

The new Zenbook 14 Flip OLED comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 550nits of brightness. You get a choice of either a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700H or i5 12500H processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Connectivity options include 2x Thunderbolt 4.0 (charging/data/display), USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0b, micro-SD card reader, and 3.5mm combo audio jack, in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Powering the laptop is a 63Whr battery with 100W fast charging.

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has an aluminum body weighing just 1.4kg. It measures only 15.9mm. The laptop is MIL-STD810H certified and features Asus’s signature 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design. Rounding off the package are an HD webcam (with electronic cut-off) and full-sized backlit chiclet keyboard with NumberPad 2.0 and fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

The 14 Flip OLED price in India starts at Rs 99,990 and it will be available across Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores, and retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers.

ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 FLIP OLED (TN3402/TP3402)

The new Vivobook S 14 Flip comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200p) IPS touchscreen display with up to 300nits of brightness. You get a choice of either an Intel Core i512500H or AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600H processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe/ Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe Gen 3 SSD. Connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen 2/Thunderbolt 4.0 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), HDMI 2.0a, and 3.5mm combo audio jack, in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Powering the laptop is a 50Whr battery with 90W fast charging.

The Vivobook S 14 Flip has an aluminum body weighing just 1.4kg. It measures only 15.9mm. The laptop is MIL-STD810H certified and features Asus’s signature 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design. Rounding off the package are an HD webcam (with electronic cut-off) and full-sized backlit chiclet keyboard with NumberPad 2.0 and fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

The S 14 Flip price in India starts at Rs 74,990 for TP3402 model and at Rs 66,990 for TN3402 model with the former available from the same channels as the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED except for Amazon. The TN3402 model will be sold through Amazon (but nor Flipkart) and the same channels.

ASUS VIVOBOOK 15 TOUCH (X1502)

The new Vivobook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen display. You get a choice of either an Intel Core i5 1240P or i3 1220P processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), HDMI 1.4, and 3.5mm combo audio jack. Powering the laptop is a 42Whr battery with 65W fast charging.

The Vivobook 15 price in India starts at Rs 49,990 and it will be available across Asus e-shop, Amazon, Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores, and retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers.