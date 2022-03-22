Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED 14-inch touchscreen convertible laptop launched in India: Check price, specifications

ZenBook 14 Flip OLED price in India starts at Rs 91,990.

Asus has launched the ZenBook 14 Flip OLED in India. The 2-in-1 convertible device comes with a tall 16:10 touchscreen display and 360-degree “ErgoLift” hinge that allows it to be propped and used at multiple angles between tablet and full-fledged laptop. Driving the ZenBook 14 Flip is AMD’s Zen 3-based Ryzen processors with the top-of-the-line model shipping with the powerful—gaming-centric—Ryzen 9 5900HX though there is no dedicated graphics card (only integrated AMD Radeon) which is understandable considering the form factor and intended audience. Software is Windows 11. The ZenBook 14 Flip OLED price in India starts at Rs 91,990 and it is available now across Amazon, Flipkart, Asus E-shop, and Asus exclusive stores.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED variants, pricing

The ZenBook 14 Flip will be available in three configurations. The base variant with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD will cost Rs 91,990. The mid variant with the R7 5800H chip, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD will be available for Rs 1,12,990. The top-end model with the R9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD will set you back by Rs 1,34,990.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED specs, features

The ZenBook 14 Flip has a 14-inch 2.8K OLED 16:10 display with 550 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, you get up to an 8-core Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

Connectivity options include 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Powering the device is a 63Wh battery with 100W USB Type-C fast charging.

The body of the ZenBook 14 Flip is made of aluminium alloy. It has a full-sized backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader and touchpad that doubles as a “Number pad”. You also get an HD webcam with privacy shutter. Rounding off the package are Harman Kardon-tuned speakers and AI noise-cancelling audio.

