Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, VivoBook Ultra K14 laptops launched in India; full details

Asus has launched two new laptops in India under its ZenBook and VivoBook categories respectively. Along with VivoBook S14 and VivoBook Ultra K14 laptops, the company launched the new ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 13 laptops for 2020. The ZenBook lineup primarily targets the consumer business group while the VivoBook is all-inclusive and also relatively more affordable.

The Asus ZenBook 14 and 13 come with lightweight aluminum alloy construction with diamond-cut finish. The new ZenBooks are powered by the latest 10th Gen Ice Lake processors from Intel which are based on a 10 nm process. These come with up to 16 GB LPDDR4X memory, and up to 3.0 NVMe SSDs with 1 TB PCIe. In addition to a microSD card reader, the ZenBook 13 and 14 come with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI 2.0, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports for connectivity.

The ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 weigh just 1.11 kg and 1.17 kg respectively. Both versions have a slim, 13.9 mm side profile. The 13.3-inch ZenBook 13 and 14-inch ZenBook 14 come with Full HD display and NanoEdge bezels slim from 2.5 to 2.9 mm. Both laptops also feature NumberPad 2.0 of second-generation and the edge-to-edge keyboard with separate function keys.

The Asus VivoBook S14 and VivoBook Ultra K14 pack 10th gen Intel Core i7 and i5 processors. The VivoBook S14 features the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and 8 GB RAM as well as a 512 GB SSD. Ideal for consumers of workplaces, homes, and graduates. The VivoBook Ultra K14 comes with 4 GB or 8 GB RAM options, and 256 GB or 512 GB SSD options.

The VivoBook S14 comes with choices in terms of colors for Indie Black, Resolute Red, Gaia Green, and Dreamy White. While the VivoBook Ultra K14 has Indie Black, Translucent Silver, and Hearty Gold options.

The Asus ZenBook 14 UX425 and ZenBook 13 UX325 will start from Rs 79,990 in terms of pricing. Asus VivoBook S14 S433 begins at Rs 67,990 and VivoBook Ultra K14 K423 begins at Rs 39,990.