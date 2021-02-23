Asus will launch the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone in India on March 10

Asus ROG Phone 5 (Photo credit: DxOMark)

Asus said on Tuesday that it will launch its game-centric ROG Phone 5 in India on March 10 alongside global markets. The ROG Phone 3, its predecessor, was launched in a similar fashion. In an invite shared with the media, the Taiwanese major has confirmed that it will also launch ‘unparalleled’ gaming accessories including a headset with the ROG Phone 5. The virtual event will kick-off at 4:15PM IST.

The ROG Phone 5 will come with “a stunning display, top-notch performance and audio, ultimate speed and control, and cutting-edge technology,” Asus said in a statement.

The ROG Phone 3 was the most powerful and feature packed Android phone in its class at launch. Even though it was marketed as a gaming phone, we called it a “solid contender for best Android phone of 2020” in our review. The ROG Phone 5 will unsurprisingly build on top of that with a new processor, which is likely to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, and hopefully new feature set.

Curiously, folks at DxOMark have already reviewed the phone in question, its audio prowess to be more precise, and named the ROG Phone 5 the best sounding phone of all time which is not very surprising since the ROG Phone 3 held the top spot all this time. The curious bit is that the review page also displays, what is likely the ROG Phone 5, in all its glory.

The thing that really stands out is the phone’s back panel which seems to borrow a page from the ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop. If at all we are indeed looking at the ROG Phone 5 here, chances are, it would come with a miniaturized version of Asus’ dot matrix design. In select models of the ROG Zephyrus G14, this allows Asus to put in mini-LEDs in the laptop’s lid that users can custom style with up to 256 levels of brightness control. Asus ROG Phones have always had some sort of LED lighting on the back and with the ROG Phone 5, the company may be looking to hit hard refresh.

Elsewhere, the DxOMark review also confirms the return of the headphone jack in the ROG Phone 5 after Asus decided to remove it in the ROG Phone 3 – so that is nice. The ROG Phone 5 will retain stereo speakers and other audio nuances we have come to expect from these phones. The phone is further said to have 64MP triple cameras.