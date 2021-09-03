Asus Vivobook, Zenbook, ProArt Studiobook, ExpertBook series laptops with OLED displays launched: Price, specifications

The price of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED series starts at $1,399 which is about Rs 1.02 lakhs.

Asus has updated the Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt Studiobook, and ExpertBook laptop lineup with faster hardware and OLED screens. While all the new products are offered in both Intel and AMD configurations, the ExpertBook series is only compatible with the Intel CPUs. Among the ProArt Studiobook series two models namely- Pro and non-Pro models- have been launched with a multifunction physical dial termed ‘Asus Dial’.

Price and availability

The price of all these products is on the upper side in comparison to an ordinary laptop. Take for instance the Asus ProArt Studiobook Series. The Pro 16 OLED W5600 and W7600 will come at a starting price of $2,500 (Rs. 1.82 lakh) and will be available in the markets in the next three months. On the other hand, the AMD-based ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED H5600 and the Intel-based ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED H7600 come with a starting price of $2,000 (Rs. 1.46 lakh). The laptop from the series will be available for the customers by the end of the year. The price of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED series starts at $1,399 which is about Rs 1.02 lakhs.

Specifications, features of Asus ExpertBook B5 OLED, Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED

Asus ExpertBook B5 series is coming with only 11th Gen Intel Core CPU options extending up to the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU. Laptops from the series comes with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics and offers up to 16GB of RAM. The ExpertBook B5 OLED laptop can easily be equipped with up to 512GB + 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs in RAID 0 configuration. On the other hand, the Flip variant is available with up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Both the models of laptop from this series feature 13.3-inch OLED, full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Specifications, Features of Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED and ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED laptops have been equipped with the 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs which is latest in specification. The Pro model of the series has an option of Intel’s Xeon W-11955M CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX A5000 laptop GPU as well. In contrast, the non-Pro model comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU. Both the laptops from the series flank a 16-inch, 16:10 display with a WQUXGA (3,840×2,400 pixels) resolution. On the memory front both the models have up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB + 2TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Thunderbolt 4 connectivity has also been provided with the Intel models.

Specifications, features of Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED, Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

The Vivobook Pro 14X OLED features a 14-inch, 16:10 display with WQUXGA (3,840×2,400 pixels) resolution. On the other hand, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED has a 16-inch WQUXGA (3,840×2,400 pixels) display. Both the models are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs along with AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The Intel model of both the laptops can easily be equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. In opposition, the AMD models can be equipped with up to GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. Both the models have been provided 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Specifications, features of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED, Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

Both the models come with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs along with AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The difference lies in the fact that only the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED comes with a display that can be flipped back for a tablet-like experience. Specifications of both the models are also similar including a 14-inch, 16:10 touchscreen display. However, the Flip variant can easily be equipped with up to an WQUXGA (3,840×2,400 pixels) panel. In contrast, the non-Flip model comes with up to a WQXGA+ (2,880×1,800 pixels) panel. Both laptops provide Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.