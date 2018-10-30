Asus VivoBook S14, VivoBook S15 with Intel Core i7, NanoEdge design launched in India

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 5:38 PM

Taiwanese consumer electronics company ASUS on Tuesday launched its lightweight Windows 10 laptops -- VivoBook "S15" (S530) and "S14" (S430) in India at a starting price of Rs 69,990 and Rs 54,990, respectively.

ASUS VivoBook S15, asus vivobook S14, asus laptops, asus computers, asus vivobook priceBoth the devices are powered by 8th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.

The VivoBook “S15” and “S14” come in firmament green, star grey, silver blue, gun metal and icicle gold colours.

Both the devices are the first in the ASUS’ VivoBook series to feature three-sided “NanoEdge” design that has narrower bezels along the top and sides of the display.

“This gives “S15” an 86 per cent and “S14″ an 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio, thus, offering an immersive experience in a compact package. The panels also feature wide-view technology and colour reproduction for life-like visuals even when viewed from extreme positions,” the company said in a statement.

The 15.6-inch “S15” weighs 1.8 kg while the 14-inch “S14” weighs 1.4 kg.

“They can easily slip into laptop or travel bags, even backpacks and be one’s constant companions,” the company added.

