Asus Vivobook S14 review: This one ticks all the boxes for a good laptop

One complaint I hear from people around me, is that they often run out of decent options when it comes to buying a new laptop. And there are good reasons for this. Most users do not upgrade their laptops as quickly as they do with smartphones. Second, most are skeptical about the money being spent on a laptop, and whether it will be good enough. Like most users, I too found myself asking a lot of questions while I was buying a new laptop last year. So what should the ideal laptop offer? A lot of it boils down to the actual user requirement and yes, the budget. Last month, Asus launched a new laptop in India dubbed Asus VivoBook S14 (S410U) starting at Rs 54,990. It has three variants and they all differ in terms of the processor and graphics: 8th generation Intel Core i3, i5 with Integrated Intel HD Graphics 620 and Core i7 with Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620. But apart from those differences, all other specifications and elements remain more or less the same. Asus sent me the top-end variant of their VivoBook S14 laptop that runs on Intel Core i7 processor.

I have been using Asus VivoBook S14 as my primary machine since the last few days and based on my experience, here is the full review. The Asus VivoBook S14 stands out for its simple and minimalistic design approach. It sports a 14-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, resulting in 80% screen-to-body ratio. Edges are round and bezels are fairly narrow. But there is no touchscreen support, which is a little disappointing. Since it has an LED screen, using it under a tube light or bulb did not reflect on the screen to cause distraction. It has 8GB of RAM to offer, making it an ideal choice to run Windows 10 operating system. I experienced zero lag. It runs on 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel UHD Graphics 620. Although it is not a gaming laptop at the heart, it survived games like CS:GO and GTA 5 without running into any performance-level issues. Touchpad and fingerprint reader worked flawlessly as well.

However, audio output was mediocre and I had absolutely no option other than plugging in my earphones while listening to songs or streaming YouTube and Netflix. For a Rs 77,000 laptop, this is a disappointing aspect. Typing experience on Asus VivoBook S14 was enjoyable. Since it has a compact-sized keyboard, it comes without a separate number pad. Battery performance on Asus VivoBook S14 has mostly been satisfactory. It took close to 3 hours to charge the laptop to 100%. There were multiple modes for battery optimisation to choose from: Better battery, better performance and best performance. With 85% battery left and screen brightness level set to medium, it could last 10 hours. I observed that battery did not drain drastically during normal usage. Asus VivoBook S14 ticks all the boxes for a good laptop, and it hardly leaves any room for complaints. At `77,990, it is priced reasonably, especially for what specifications and design it offers.

Estimated street price: Rs 77,990 (8GB RAM and Intel Core i7 processor)

Tanmay Patange