Asus Vivobook 14 Touch launched in India: Check price, specifications

Asus has launched its new Vivobook 14 Touch in India. Vivobook’s latest laptop comes equipped with the 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor. The laptop sports a full HD 14-inch touch enabled IPS display, with a screen-to-body ratio of 82%, and viewing angle set at 178 degrees. Moreover, the laptop comes powered by a 42 Wh battery which supports 65W quick charging.

Asus Vivobook 14 Touch Price and availability

The newly launched Asus Vivobook 14 Touch (X1402) starts at Rs 49,990. It will be able to be purchased from e-commerce site, Flipkart.

Vivobook 14 Touch comes in two colours – Blue and Silver.

“Flipkart, being one of the leading e-commerce platforms in India, promises the best customer experience,” said Asus India’s Business Head Arnold Su. “We’re delighted to partner with them and bring our customers all new powerful Vivobook 14 (X1402). We look forward to continuing our long-term association for better customer experience and growth,” he adds.

Asus Vivobook 14 Touch specifications and features

Asus Vivobook 14 Touch sports a FHD 14-inch touchscreen IPS display, with a screen to body ratio of 82%, and viewing angles set at 178 degrees. It also comes with a full-length backlit chiclet keyboard.

Vivobook 14 Touch is equipped with Intel Core i5-1240P processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB PCI Gen 3 SSD storage.

Vivobook’s laptop weighs about 1.4kg with a thickness of 19.9mm, the company claims. Asus claims the laptop to be certified with military grade MIL-STD 810H – it is given to the products that can resist difficult environmental conditions.

In terms of security, it has a dedicated fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the laptop packs a 42 Wh battery which supports 65W quick charging.

The laptop also features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, an HDMI 1.4 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.