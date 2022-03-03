Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Windows 11 convertible launched in India: Check price, full specifications

Asus Go-es after the Surface.

Asus launched the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED in India today, March 3. The Vivobook 13 Slate is a Windows 11-powered convertible with a large OLED screen and detachable keyboard. With a starting price of Rs 45,990, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is clearly Asus’s answer to the Surface Go 3. Asus, in fact, is undercutting Microsoft in hardware as well as in flexibility making the Vivobook 13 Slate available with or without keyboard and stylus in the box.

The big draw here is obviously the screen. OLED screens are becoming increasingly commonplace in laptops, in part, also because of Asus. But OLED screens are not that common among convertible laptops, which are basically tablets designed to do wee bit more with additional accessories. The fact that Asus is shipping an OLED screen at this price, with the Vivobook 13 Slate, makes it instantly stand out as a promising bet for those looking for a potent mix of multimedia consumption and some productivity.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED India price, availability

The Vivobook 13 Slate will be available in three options, all running the same 4-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor.

You’ll be able to get it as a standalone tablet with 4GB RAM and 128G eMMC storage for Rs 45,990. A model with 4GB RAM, 128G eMMC storage, fingerprint reader, bundled with a sleeve, kick-stand, stylus, and a holder to keep it securely, will be sold for Rs 57,990. The top-of-the-line version with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, plus accessories (sleeve, kickstand, stylus, stylus holder) will set you back by Rs 62,990.

Vivobook 13 Slate will be available with or without keyboard and stylus in the box.

The base and maxed-out configurations will be available across Amazon, Flipkart, E-shop, Asus exclusive store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The mid variant, on the other hand, will be available offline only.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED specs, features

The Vivobook 13 Slate has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080p OLED 16:9 display with a peak brightness of 550 nits. That display can show up to 1.07 billion colours and supports Dolby Vision. Asus is positioning it as your “personal OLED TV” and while that may seem a stretch, there’s no denying that the Vivobook 13 Slate carries immense potential as far as content consumption is concerned.

The display is a touchscreen—expectedly— and supports Asus’s Pen 2.0 stylus—that attaches magnetically to it and charges over USB Type-C—bringing an element of productivity to the tablet. Rounding off the package is a full-size detachable keyboard with keys that are said to be “same as a standard desktop keyboard” with 1.4 mm key travel and 19.05mm full-size key pitch.

Speaking of core specs, the Vivobook 13 Slate has a 3.3GHz quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 SSD. Connectivity options include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with display / Power Delivery support, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, microSD card reader, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Rounding off the package are quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP rear and 5MP front camera, and a 50Wh battery with fast charging—a 65W adapter will come in the box.

The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED has an all-metal build and comes in black.

