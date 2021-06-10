Asus upgrades ROG Zephyrus, TUF series laptops with Intel 11th Gen H series processors; Check price and other features

The TUF series will be available in India from June 11 while the ROG series models will go on sale from Q3 2021.

Asus is bringing an updated lineup of its TUF F series laptops and ROG Zephyrus laptops upgraded with Intel 11th Gen H series processors and Nvidia RTX 300 series graphics cards. Except for its internal specifications, most of the features remain the same from last-gen models.

TUF F and ROG Zephyrus series laptops price and availability

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, S17 features and price

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, S17 is paired with an Intel Core i9 11900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. There are two 17-inch display options for buyers, one with WQHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and another with a 4K display with 120Hz refresh rate. There is an optical-mechanical keyboard giving way to an advanced cooling solution.

Zephyrus M16 is a 16-inch laptop that has performance at par with the M17 laptop but more affordable and portable. Both offer three GPU variants: GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3060, and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and come with Intel Core i9 11900H processor. It has got a six-speaker system with dual force-canceling woofers and Dolby Atmos technology that produces clear deep audio.

Its other features are 16-inch WQHD display with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, Adaptive-Sync, 3ms response time, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision and Pantone-validated colours, DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 costs Rs 1,44,990 whereas the Zephyrus S17 costs Rs 2,99,990.

Asus TUF F series features and price

Both TUF F15 and TUF F17 models gets Intel Core 11900H processor with minor design changes. RTX 3050Ti and RTX 3050 are the graphics card options for the upgraded laptop. The laptops come with fast-charging (0 to 50% in 30 minutes), military-rated durability, and a thunderbolt port to accommodate Type-C charger. The laptops have 90Wh batteries. Both the F15 and F17 come with FHD display panels with a 240Hz refresh rate backed by Adaptive-Sync.