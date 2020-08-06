Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 processor, optional AniMe Matrix display launched in India

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus has launched what’s undeniably its most “futuristic” mainstream laptop, aka the ROG Zephyrus G14 in India. While not necessarily a gaming laptop in the literal sense, its all-round design and core hardware surely make it one of the most potent gaming rigs in the market today, especially for someone who’s also looking for portability. Unlike most gaming laptops, ROG Zephyrus G14 is thin and light, designed for on the go gaming. More specifically though, this is a laptop designed for the creatives and should also come handy as a high-end productivity machine in these unprecedented times.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 first broke cover at CES 2020. Its another USP apart from its ultraportable gaming design, is its one-of-its-kind AniMe Matrix display on the lid. This is optional though. You can basically get one with it, and also one without it. The AniMe Matrix display gives the ROG Zephyrus G14 a futuristic look by adding custom LED lights to the lid that users can also customize from Asus’ Armoury Crate app. These lights can be turned to always on or for specific tasks such as during charging.

In terms of core hardware, the ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with a 14-inch IPS display with up to WQHD resolution and 120Hz high refresh rate, an option with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 Max-Q graphics, 32GB RAM and 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD. The whole thing is fueled by a 76WHr battery.

Asus has launched the ROG Zephyrus G14 with AniMe Matrix at a starting price of Rs 98,990 while the option without the AniMe Matrix will start at Rs 80,990. It will be available via Amazon India, offline retailers and large-format retail (LFR) stores.

Asus has also launched the ZenBook 14, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K15, VivoBook Ultra 14/15, VivoBook Flip 14 and Zephyrus G15 laptops all powered by AMD processors alongside the ROG Zephyrus G14.