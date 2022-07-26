Asus launches Ryzen 6000-powered ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Flow X16 laptops: Check price, features

Taiwanese electronics giant Asus announced the launch of its new Republic of Gamers (ROG) series laptops — the Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and the Flow X16 in India. It also launched updated models of the Zephyrus G15 and the Flow X13.

All the laptops in the series feature the AMD Ryzen 6000 series mobile processor and a MUX Switch for a powerful gaming performance.

Asus India Business Head (Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group) Arnold Su said in a statement: “At Asus, we take pride in being able to deliver to our customers a holistic gaming experience.

“We are confident that the new Zephyrus and Flow lineups will deliver a whole new level of immersion to both seasoned and aspiring gamers. The ultra-sleek chassis that the machines are equipped with is designed to impart an equally unique style wherever carried. Be it your home, workstation or a gaming battle station.”

Asus ROG Flow

The new Flow X16 sports a 16-inch screen with XG Mobile compatibility and is equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti Laptop GPU. The Flow X13 comes with a 360-degree hinge and different viewing configurations. It also sports a touch-enabled display and is outfitted with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass for durability.

Asus ROG Zephyrus

The is Zephyrus Duo 16 ramps up the lineup, enabling users to experience multitasking capabilities with a seamless dual-display design. The Zephyrus G14 features significant improvements in overall design and performance over last year’s model.

The refreshed Zephyrus G15 edition comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Laptop GPU. With eight cores and 16 threads, the G15 processor is powered by cutting-edge 6nm technology. It also features the top-of-the-line NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.

The new model can be configured with up to 16 GB DDR5 RAM — 4800 MHz (expandable to 48 GB).

Asus Zephyrus Duo 16, Flow X16 price, availability

The Zephyrus Duo 16 starts at Rs 249,990, while the Zephyrus G14 retails for Rs 146,990. The Zephyrus G15 is priced at Rs 157,990. The pricing ROG Flow X16 starts at Rs 171,990 and Flow X13 at Rs 121,990. All the new machines will be available online and offline.