Asus ROG Strix Series, TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktops launched in India; check price and specifications

The ASUS ROG and Scar series, TUF A15 laptops and ASUS ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop has been updated with the latest hardware and launched in India. (Image Source: Asus ROG)

The ASUS ROG Scar series, TUF A15 laptops and ASUS ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop has been updated with the latest hardware in India. ROG Strix and ROG Strix Scar models come with 15.6-inch G15 and 17.3-inch G17 display respectively. The Asus TUF A15 laptop has been launched in a single 15.6-inch model. The Asus ROG Strix GA35 on the other hand is a gaming desktop. All the ASUS devices come with AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs.

Asus ROG Strix series specifications

This ASUS laptop features a 15.6-inch WQHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) display that gives a 165Hz display refresh rate and 100 per cent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space. The full HD option has a 300Hz refresh rate.

ROG Strix G17 has a bigger 17.3 display with a 165Hz display refresh rate and 100 per cent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space.

Both the models have 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, two PCIe M.2 SSD slots that gives storage capacity options up to 512GB/ 1TB. Connectivity for both the devices are USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an RJ45 ethernet port. Wireless connectivity options are Bluetooth v5.0 support and Wi-Fi 6. Bothe the models come with a 90Whr battery.

Asus TUF A15 specifications

The model comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display with a 144Hz display refresh rate. TUF A15 has 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and two PCIe SSD M.2 slots for storage and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0b port, an RJ45 ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 90Whr battery and a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

Asus ROG Strix Scar series specifications

The ROG Strix Scar series comes with 32GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, RGB lighting strips and an optical-mechanical keyboard. They pack up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 2TB of storage. The rest of the features of the G15 and G17 models of the Strix Scar series are the same.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 specifications

Asus ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop comes with a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and can be equipped with up to 2TB SATA HDD at 7,200RPM. Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports on the front. On the back, it packs four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.2 port, and an RJ45 ethernet port are the connectivity options for the Asus laptop. There is a 700W 80-Plus Gold rate power supply, RGB lighting and AIO liquid cooling. There is Bluetooth v5.1 but no Wi-Fi 6 support here. The rest of the specifications are almost the same as the ROG Strix Scar series laptops.

Asus ROG Strix series, ROG Strix Scar series, Asus TUF A15, Asus ROG Strix GA35: Price and availability in India

• Asus ROG Strix G15 Priced at Rs 1, 57,999 and will be available from April

• Asus ROG Strix G17 has been launched at Rs 1,50,990 and will be available from March 22.

• Asus TUF A15 is priced at Rs 1, 03,990 and will available from April

• The ROG Strix Scar G15 costs Rs. 1,54,990 and will go on sale from March 22

• The G17 model has been launched for Rs 2,34,990 and will be available for buying from the first half of April.