Asus ROG Strix Scar 15, Scar 17, Strix G15, G17, TUF F15, F17, A15 and A17 2022 refresh launched in India: Check prices, full specifications

Asus launched the 2022 refresh of its ROG Strix Scar, ROG Strix, and TUF gaming laptops in India today, March 15. The ROG Strix Scar 15 price in India starts at Rs 2,64,990, while its 17-inch version starts at Rs 2,59,990. The ROG Strix G15 (2022) has a starting price of Rs 1,06,990 while its 17-inch version will set you back by Rs 1,02,990 at least. The TUF F15 starts at Rs 1,14,990 while its 17-inch version has a starting price of Rs 1,35,990. The TUF A15 and A17 2022, both, start at Rs 1,09,990.

Here’s a quick look at all the specs:

ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022)

The ROG Strix Scar 15 2022 model has a 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9 IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync. Under the hood, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor. This is paired to an RTX 3070Ti graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 memory (Rs 2,64,990) or an RTX 3080Ti with 16GB DDR6 memory (Rs 2,99,990). You get 16GB DDR5-4800 RAM and up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD—both upgradable. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC), 1x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort), 1x 2.5G LAN port, and 3.5mm combo audio jack in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Powering the laptop is a 90WHrs battery with fast charging support. A 280W AC adapter is supplied in the box. So are a 1080p@60FPS external camera, keystone, and two customisable armor cap accessories. Rounding off the package are Windows 11 Home software and 4-speaker system with Dolby Atmos playback support.

Strix Scar 15 2022 is available starting today across Amazon, Flipkart, Asus E-shop, and offline stores.

ROG Strix Scar 17 (2022)

The ROG Strix Scar 17 2022 model has a 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9 IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync. Under the hood, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor. This is paired to an RTX 3070Ti graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 memory. You get 16GB DDR5-4800 RAM and 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD—both upgradable. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC), 1x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort), 1x 2.5G LAN port, and 3.5mm combo audio jack in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Powering the laptop is a 90WHrs battery with fast charging support. A 280W AC adapter is supplied in the box. So are a 1080p@60FPS external camera, keystone, and two customisable armor cap accessories. Rounding off the package are Windows 11 Home software and 4-speaker system with Dolby Atmos playback support.

Strix Scar 17 2022 is also available starting today across Amazon, Flipkart, Asus E-shop, and offline stores at a price of Rs 2,59,990.

ROG Strix G15 (2022)

The ROG Strix G15 2022 model has a 15.6-inch 1080p 16:9 IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync. Under the hood, you get AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800H processor. This is paired to an RTX 3050 graphics card with 4GB GDDR6 memory, 8GB DDR5-4800 RAM (upgradable) and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 2.0b, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x RJ45 LAN port, and 3.5mm combo audio jack in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Powering the laptop is a 56WHrs battery with fast charging support. A 200W AC adapter is supplied in the box. Rounding off the package are Windows 11 Home software and 2-speaker system with Dolby Atmos playback support.

Strix G15 2022 is available starting today across Flipkart, Asus E-shop, and offline stores at a starting price of Rs 1,06,990.

ROG Strix G17 (2022)

The ROG Strix G17 2022 model has a 17.3-inch 1080p 16:9 IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync. Under the hood, you get AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800H processor. This is paired to an RTX 3050 graphics card with 4GB GDDR6 memory, 8GB DDR5-4800 RAM (upgradable) and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 2.0b, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x RJ45 LAN port, and 3.5mm combo audio jack in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Powering the laptop is a 56WHrs battery with fast charging support. A 200W AC adapter is supplied in the box. Rounding off the package are Windows 11 Home software and 2-speaker system with Dolby Atmos playback support.

Strix G17 2022 is available starting today across Amazon, Asus E-shop, and offline stores at a starting price of Rs 1,02,990.

ASUS TUF F15 (2022)

The TUF F15 2022 model has a 15.6-inch display with three panel options—1080p/300Hz, 1440p/165Hz, and 1080p/144Hz. Under the hood, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor paired to either an RTX 3060 or 3050Ti GPU. You get 8GB DDR5-4800 RAM (upgradable) and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 2.0b, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC), 1x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort), 1x RJ45 LAN port, and 3.5mm combo audio jack in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Powering the laptop is a 90WHrs battery with fast charging support. A 240W AC adapter is supplied in the box. Rounding off the package are Windows 11 Home software and 2-speaker system with Dolby Atmos playback support.

TUF F15 2022 is available starting today across Amazon, Asus E-shop, and offline stores at a starting price of Rs 1,14,990.

ASUS TUF F17 (2022)

The TUF F17 2022 model has a 17.3-inch 1080p 16:9 IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor paired to either an RTX 3060 or 3050 GPU. You get 8GB DDR5-4800 RAM (upgradable) and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 2.0b, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DisplayPort / G-SYNC), 1x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort), 1x RJ45 LAN port, and 3.5mm combo audio jack in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Powering the laptop is a 90WHrs battery with fast charging support. A 240W AC adapter is supplied in the box. Rounding off the package are Windows 11 Home software and 2-speaker system with Dolby Atmos playback support.

TUF F17 2022 is available starting today across Amazon, Asus E-shop, and offline stores at a starting price of Rs 1,35,990.

ASUS TUF A15/ASUS TUF A17 (2022)

The TUF A15 2022 model has a 15.6-inch display with three panel options—1080p/144Hz, 1440p/300Hz, and 1440p/165Hz. Under the hood, you get AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800H processor paired to either an RTX 3060 or 3050Ti GPU. You get 8GB DDR5-4800 RAM (upgradable) and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 2.0b, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DisplayPort / G-SYNC), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x RJ45 LAN port, and 3.5mm combo audio jack in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Powering the laptop is a 90WHrs battery with fast charging support. A 240W AC adapter is supplied in the box. Rounding off the package are Windows 11 Home software and 2-speaker system with Dolby Atmos playback support.

TUF A15 2022 will be available starting third week of April across Amazon, Asus E-shop, and offline stores at a starting price of Rs 1,09,990.

The TUF A17 2022 model has a 17.3-inch 1080p 16:9 IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800H processor paired to either an RTX 3060 or 3050Ti GPU. You get 8GB DDR5-4800 RAM (upgradable) and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 2.0b, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DisplayPort / G-SYNC), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x RJ45 LAN port, and 3.5mm combo audio jack in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Powering the laptop is a 90WHrs battery with fast charging support. A 240W AC adapter is supplied in the box. Rounding off the package are Windows 11 Home software and 2-speaker system with Dolby Atmos playback support.

TUF A17 2022 will be available starting third week of April across Amazon, Asus E-shop, and offline stores at a starting price of Rs 1,09,990.

