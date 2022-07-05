Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro launched with 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: Details

scorecardresearch

Written by FE Tech Desk
Asus, today, launched its next generation of ROG Phone, aka ROG Phone 6 series for global markets. The series spawns two models, ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, similar to the ROG Phone 5 and 5s series before it. Like the previous models, the differences between the pro and non-pro ROG Phone 6 are limited to the aesthetics and RAM capacity. The ROG Phone 6 Pro has a programmable colour AMOLED display on the back and ships with 18GB of RAM by default. The ROG Phone 6 has more regular RGB lighting and up to 16GB RAM.

The rog Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are among the first to come with Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, that promises a slew of improvements from faster CPU and GPU performance to more power efficient NPU computing, over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Since the last ROG Phone— ROG Phone 5s— was based on the older Snapdragon 888+ SoC, we’re expecting a “significant” bump in performance, both in gaming and otherwise, with the ROG Phone 6 series.

These new high-end Qualcomm chips tend to run hot, generally, which is where thermals become very critical. The ROG Phone 6 series comes with “improved” thermals, Asus says, which includes a bigger vapour chamber (up by 30%) and graphite sheet (up by 85%) over the last generation ROG Phone. The setup is rated to lower the CPU temperature by up to 10-degree Celsius.

Moving on, Asus is also giving the display a potentially “big” update in the ROG Phone 6 series. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro come with a 165Hz AMOLED screen. The touch sampling rate is now 720Hz. This was 360Hz in the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro models. The size and resolution remain the same—6.78-inch 1080p. Rounding off the package is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, you get a 6,000mAh battery split into two 3,000mAh cells just like the last models and you get dual USB C ports for charging. The ROG Phone 6 series supports 65W fast wired charging.

For photography, you get an updated 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor (seen most recently inside the OnePlus Nord 2T (review)) paired with a 13MP ultrawide, and another 5MP macro. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie shooter.

Both ROG Phone 6 series phones use fast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage and sport dual front-firing speakers, triple microphones, and a headphone jack. Software is Android 12. Asus has also made the new ROG phone splash resistant with an official IP rating of IPX4.

Rog Phone 6 price in Europe starts at €999 (roughly Rs 81,600). This is for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. ROG Phone 6 Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage will set you back by €1,299 (roughly Rs 1,06,000). Asus is yet to make any announcement about ROG Phone 6 series India launch and pricing.

