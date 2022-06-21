Asus ROG Phone 6 key specs out; 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and improved thermals incoming

Asus has revealed key hardware specs of its next generation ROG Phone, aka ROG Phone 6, ahead of launch. The ROG Phone 6 is confirmed to launch ‘globally’ on July 5. The phone in question is set to be among the first to come with Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, that promises a slew of improvements from faster CPU and GPU performance to more power efficient NPU computing, over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Since the last ROG Phone— ROG Phone 5s— is based on the older Snapdragon 888+ SoC, we’re expecting a “significant” bump in performance, both in gaming and otherwise, with the ROG Phone 6.

These new high-end Qualcomm chips tend to run hot, generally, which is where thermals become very critical. Now, Asus is known for its well thought out cooling, that –historically—has relied on both passive and active mechanisms to ensure sustained peak performance on its ROG Phones. In the ROG Phone 5 and 5s, for instance, it has split the battery into two and placed the PCB in the middle, then complemented the whole thing with a large copper 3D vapour chamber. The AeroActive Cooler accessory, too, saw a minor upgrade alongside.

The ROG Phone 6 will come with “improved” thermals, Asus says, and while it isn’t sharing granular details— just yet— it has confirmed an important piece of information that the phone will have a bigger vapour chamber (up by 30%) and graphite sheet (up by 85%) over the last generation ROG Phone.

Elsewhere, Asus is also set to give the display a potentially “big” update in the upcoming ROG Phone. The ROG Phone 6 will come with a 165Hz AMOLED screen. Further details are awaited. The ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro, to recall, come with a 6.78-inch Samsung-made E4 AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, 144Hz refresh rate (with 360Hz touch sampling rate and 24ms touch latency) and 1080p resolution.

Asus will launch the ROG Phone 6 on July 5. The keynote event will be available to stream starting 5:30PM in India though it isn’t immediately clear if the phone(s) will arrive in India simultaneously alongside the global markets.