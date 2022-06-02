Asus ROG Phone 6 global launch confirmed for July 5; to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

Asus is set to launch the ROG Phone 6 on July 5. The keynote event will be available to stream starting 5:30PM in India though it isn’t immediately clear if the series will arrive in India simultaneously alongside the global markets. We say series because Asus has been launching multiple models, together, since the last few generations. The ROG Phone 5s series had the regular ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro, for instance. The ROG Phone 6 is confirmed to launch with Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Not a lot is known about the rest of the ROG Phone 6 hardware but with Asus already pushing the limits, with the last models, it would be interesting to see where the series would go next. As is usually the case, Asus will also launch new accessories and gaming headphones with the ROG Phone 6.

To recall, the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro come with a 6.78-inch Samsung-made E4 AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, 144Hz refresh rate (with 360Hz touch sampling rate and 24ms touch latency) and 1080p resolution. Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chip. While the 5s Pro comes with up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS3.1 storage, the 5s comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. There is no micro-SD card slot.

Tune in to the ROG Phone 6: For Those Who Dare virtual launch event to discover everything about this new gaming marvel!



What else to watch out for in this event

✅New accessories

✅New gaming headphones



Save the date????https://t.co/VXqYzkLZX3#ROGPHONE6 #ForThoseWhoDare pic.twitter.com/i4Br2K5Edp — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) June 1, 2022

Rounding off the package are 5G support, Android 11-based ROG UI, quad microphones with OZO noise reduction technology, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, triple rear cameras consisting of a 64MP main (Sony IMX686), 13MP ultra-wide angle, and another 5MP macro camera plus a 24MP front camera, and 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging (though Asus only ships a 30W charger in the box).

ROG Phone 5s price in India starts at Rs 49,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The pro model will set you back by Rs 79,999 for a version with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage.

