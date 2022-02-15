Asus ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro with Snapdragon 888+ chip launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus unleashes its most powerful gaming phones in India. Meet ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro.

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro were launched in India today, 15th February 2022. They’re essentially the same phones with the only differences coming by way of aesthetics. In the 5s Pro, you get a mini PMOLED display and a touch sensor on the back. The 5s swaps this with seemingly more regular RGB lighting.

The ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro are very similar to the ROG Phone 5 series phones, launched last year, as far as all-round design, specs and features are concerned. There are broadly two differences. The ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chip. The ROG Phone 5 series phones had Snapdragon 888.

Asus has also upgraded the touch experience on the new phones. While the ROG Phone 5 series topped out at 300Hz (24.3ms), the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro have a 360Hz touch sampling rate (24ms).

Asus ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro specs, features

Both phones have a 6.78-inch Samsung-made E4 AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, 144Hz refresh rate (with 360Hz touch sampling rate and 24ms touch latency) and 1080p resolution. This is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, these phones pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chip. While the 5s Pro comes with up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS3.1 storage, the 5s comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. There is no micro-SD card slot.

Rounding off the package are 5G support, Android 11-based ROG UI, quad microphones with OZO noise reduction technology, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, triple rear cameras consisting of a 64MP main (Sony IMX686), 13MP ultra-wide angle, and another 5MP macro camera plus a 24MP front camera, and 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging (though Asus only ships a 30W charger in the box).

Asus ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro price in India, availability

ROG Phone 5s price in India starts at Rs 49,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This phone will also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 57,999. The pro model will set you back by Rs 79,999 for a version with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The series will go on sale in India from February 18 on Flipkart.

Asus has had a tough time making stocks available for the ROG Phone 5 series in India. The top-of-the-line ROG Phone 5 Ultimate only went on sale in December last year (the phone was launched back in March). Asus was also supposed to launch the Zenfone 8 series in India last year, but there is no clarity on that either at this point. Whether or not the company will have enough stock for the ROG Phone 5s series remains to be seen.