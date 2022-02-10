Asus ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro India launch set for February 15: All you need to know

They’re basically the same phones with the only differences coming by way of aesthetics.

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro will launch in India on February 15, Asus confirmed today. They’re basically the same phones with the only differences coming by way of aesthetics. While the 5s Pro gets you a back panel with a mini PMOLED display and a touch sensor, the 5s swaps this with a seemingly more regular RGB lighting.

The ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro are very similar to the ROG Phone 5 series phones as far as all-round design, specs and features are concerned. The only difference is that the ROG Phone 5s series is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chip. The ROG Phone 5 series phones have the Snapdragon 888.

Speaking of specs, you get a 6.78-inch Samsung-made AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, 144Hz refresh rate (with 300Hz touch sampling rate and 24.3ms touch latency) and 1080p resolution.

Rounding off the package are 5G support, Android 11-based ROG UI, quad microphones with OZO noise reduction technology, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, triple rear cameras consisting of a 64MP main (Sony IMX686), 13MP ultra-wide angle, and another 5MP macro camera plus a 24MP front camera, and 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Asus has had a tough timing making stocks available for the ROG Phone 5 series in India. The top-of-the-line ROG Phone 5 Ultimate only went on sale in December last year. Asus had launched it in March. Asus was also supposed to launch the Asus Zenfone 8 series in India last year, but there is no clarity on that either at this point. Whether or not the company will have enough stock with the upcoming ROG Phone 5s series remains to be seen.

Watch this space for more on the Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro in the days to come.