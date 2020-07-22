Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India with Snapdragon 865+, 144Hz display and 6,000mAh battery

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 was officially launched for global markets including India on Wednesday. As expected, it’s a no holds barred gaming phone that’s by no means subtle about its ambitions, though its design is somewhat subdued compared to its predecessor phone, aka the ROG Phone II. The ROG Phone 3 is currently the most powerful and feature packed phone in the Indian market today. All that power and all those features come at a price though. The ROG Phone 3 has not been priced as aggressively as the ROG Phone 2 which is a bummer.

In India, the ROG Phone 3 will come in two configurations. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell for Rs 49,999 while the top-end model of the phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell for Rs 57,999. Globally, the ROG Phone 3 also comes with “whopping” 16GB RAM and 512GB storage but Asus isn’t bringing it to India at this point of time. The ROG Phone 3 will be available for buying from Flipkart from August 6.

Speaking of specs, the ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED 1080p+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate (which is a step-up from the ROG Phone II’s 120Hz panel) and 1ms response time. The screen also supports 10-bit HDR and has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Asus has also bumped up the touch sensor sampling rate to 270Hz while touch latency is 25ms.

Asus’ hallmark AirTriggers are also getting an upgrade in the third iteration of the ROG Phone. The AirTriggers 3, as Asus is calling them now, supports swipe gesture and dual-partition button emulation while a separate motion sensor adds another gesture that would allow gamers to control the action by shaking the phone.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone 3 has Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS3.1 storage (non-expandable). Just like in the past, you can choose to use either stock Android-based (Android 10) Zen UI or a gamer-centric ROG UI software on it with custom gaming profiles like Armoury Crate for tweaking game settings and exterior lighting.

Just like the ROG Phone II, the ROG Phone 3 also packs a ginormous 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The phone also has an upgraded Game Cool 3 cooling system with a redesigned Copper 3D vapor chamber, a large graphite film, and an enlarged heat sink for thermal management. The ROG Phone 3 also comes with dual front-firing stereo speakers and a dedicated headphone jack. The phone has 2 USB Type C slots for charging and data syncing.

For photography, the ROG Phone 3 has three rear cameras, a 64MP main, a 13MP ultra wide angle, and another 5MP macro. On the front, the phone has a 24MP camera.

Asus ROG Phone 3 accessory list

ROG Phone 3 Glass Screen Protector: Rs 699

ROG Clip: Rs 1,999

ROG Phone 3 Neon Aero Case: Rs 1,999

ROG Phone 3 Lighting Armor case: Rs 2,999

AeroActive Cooler 3: Rs 2,999

ROG Cetra Core: Rs 3,999

ROG Cetra Headset: Rs 7,699

ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad: Rs 9,999

Mobile Desktop Dock: Rs 12,999

TwinView Dock 3: Rs 19,999