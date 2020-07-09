Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch set for July 22; brace yourself for first phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ inside

ROG is Asus ’ gaming arm or subsidiary.

Asus ROG Phone 3, one of the first few mobile phones to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865+ processor, will officially break cover in India alongside global markets on July 22, Asus has announced. This means the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be launched in India at the same time it is launched in the US and Europe. Flipkart has already started teasing the product hinting that it could be an “exclusive” online sales partner for the Asus ROG Phone 3 in India at launch.

Since the ROG Phone 2 was such a phenomenal product (which was also priced very aggressively in India) in terms of specs and all-round experience, expectations with the ROG Phone 3 will be sky-high. At the same time, remember, it will not be a mobile phone meant for everybody. ROG is Asus’ gaming arm or subsidiary and the ROG Phone is a gaming phone through and through, so unlike the company’s ZenFone lineup, it’s a relatively more niche product.

We know that the ROG Phone 3 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, which was launched only hours ago. Building on the current-generation Snapdragon 865 platform, the Snapdragon 865+ brings a 10% jump in CPU and GPU performance but that’s not really its headlining feature. The Snapdragon 865+ is the first mobile processor in the world to break the 3.0Ghz clock speed barrier.

The Snapdragon 865+’ primary CPU core can achieve up to 3.1Ghz clock speed (that’s the fastest for any mobile processor to date). Since Asus’ ROG phones are known to utilize the full potential of Qualcomm chips, something similar will be expected from the ROG Phone 3 as well. Even though real-world use case scenarios won’t necessarily be impacted “significantly” since you also need apps (and games) to realize that potential, at least it gives brands like Asus something to brag about. More details are awaited.