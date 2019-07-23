Asus ROG Phone 2 with 6000mAh battery, up to 12GB RAM goes official: Price starts at nearly Rs 35,000

Asus ROG Phone 2 is now official in China as a benchmark for the next generation of gaming phones. The Taiwanese company has upped the specifications on the ROG Phone 2 to ensure the gaming experience is top-notch. It is the first ever phone to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. Asus ROG Phone 2 could also be the first phone to be available in six variants.

Slated to go on sale on July 31 in China via JD.com, the Asus ROG Phone 2 starts at 3,499 yuan (roughly Rs 35,000) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage with Tencent Depth Customisation. There are five more models as follows:

Asus ROG Phone 2 Enjoy Peace in Beijing version (8GB/128GB) – 3,699 yuan (roughly Rs 37,000)

Asus ROG Phone 2 12GB/128GB version – 5,999 yuan (roughly Rs 60,000)

Asus ROG Phone 2 Enjoy Peace in Beijing version (12GB/128GB) – 6,199 yuan (roughly Rs 62,000)

Asus ROG Phone 2 Zhizun version – 7,999yuan (roughly Rs 80,000)

Asus ROG Phone 2 Esports Armour version – 12,999 yuan (roughly Rs 1,30,000)

Talking about the specifications, Asus ROG Phone 2 gives you the most of what you can expect in a flagship phone. The smartphone packs a 6.59-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The display supports refresh rate of up to 120Hz along with 1-ms response time and HDR10. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the phone as well. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor clocked at 2.9GHz. As mentioned above, there is up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a field of view of 125 degrees. There is a 24-megapixel camera for selfies on the front. The smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. Asus ROG Phone 2 can be paired with a new version of the AeroActive cooler fan that keeps the temperature of the device in check. The ROG Kunai Gamepad and TwinView dock have also been refreshed by Asus with the ROG Phone 2. Their pricing is, however, not official as of now.