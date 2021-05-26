Asus ROG Flow X13 ‘convertible’ gaming laptop with detachable eGPU support launched in India

The Flow X13 starts at Rs 1,19,990.

ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021) and ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) gaming laptops featuring AMD’s Ryzen 5000 H-Series mobile processors and Nvidia GeForce GPUs were launched by Asus in India on Wednesday. While the Flow X13 starts at Rs 1,19,990, the Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, G15 and G14 start at Rs 2,99,990, Rs 1,37,990, and Rs 94,990, respectively. All the models are available for purchase starting today across offline and online channels.

ROG Flow X13

The showstopper of the new line-up is the ROG Flow X13, a high-end convertible gaming laptop built to work with a proprietary detachable eGPU that Asus calls XG Mobile. The laptop already packs discrete graphics — the GeForce GTX 1650 — but the XG Mobile unlocks more advanced “graphical” capabilities. It connects to the laptop through a custom PCIe 3.0×8 interface that allows for — in the words of Asus — “ultra-fast graphic delivery and lower latency than usual eGPU boxes.” It can also serve double duty through its integrated adaptor and multiple I/O ports. Needless to say, the XG Mobile will be sold separately though it isn’t immediately available for buying. Asus says it will be available in the coming few months.

Coming to the “convertible” bit, the Flow X13 uses Asus’s hallmark Ergolift hinge — 360-degree in this case — which allows it to change form freely and be used in different modes as per the need.

Speaking of specs, the laptop has a 13.4-inch 16:10 IPS touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and will come in either UHD (60Hz) or FHD (120Hz) configuration. Asus is offering this laptop with either a Ryzen 9 5900HS or Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU option, with both models packing a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

This is paired with up to 16G LPDDR4X 4266MHz dual channel RAM and up to 1TB M.2 2230 PCIe SSD. Connectivity ports include single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 + PD support), audio combo jack (mic-in and headphone) and HDMI (HDMI 2.0b support). The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth v5.2 and is backed by a 62Whr battery. Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos support, smart amp array microphone, and 720p webcam.

The Flow X13 will be available across Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

The Duo 15 SE is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 14-inch “secondary” ScreenPad Plus display designed for multitasking. Under the hood, it has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor paired with Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics, 32GB DDR4 3200MHz (Dual-Channel) RAM, and 1TB PCIe G3X4 SSD (RAID 0).

The laptop has 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A ports, single USB3.2 Gen2 Type C port, single HDMI (HDMI 2.0b support), a Micro SD card reader and audio combo jack. It has a 90Whr battery and four speakers that support Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos.

The Duo 15 SE will be available across Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, and Flipkart.

ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021)

The G15, which is a relatively more mainstream gaming laptop, has a magnesium-aluminium lid and deck with a 180-degree ErgoLift hinge. Asus claims it offers 5 percent smaller footprint than previous generations and with its slim bezels, it has achieved a screen-to-body ratio of a whopping 85 percent.

This is a 15-inch laptop with an IPS panel with QHD (2560×1440) resolution and 165Hz refresh rate (3ms response time). The screen supports Adaptive sync. It comes in two CPU/GPU choices: Ryzen 9 5900HS/Ryzen 7 5800 HS and RTX 3070/RTX 3060. This is paired with up to 48G DDR4 3200MHz (Dual channel) memory and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIE SSD. Connectivity options include 2 Type-C USB3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0), 2 USB3.2 Gen2 Type A, Micro-SD slot, HDMI 2.0b, and 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The laptop has two tweeters and four woofers audio with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res. It is backed by a 90Whr battery.

The G15 will be available across Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021)

The G14 (2021) is being billed as the first gaming laptop with a fingerprint sensor and SSO power button (single sign on). Its other headlining features are its ErgoLift hinge and Asus’s AniMe Matrix lid display.

It comes in two CPU/GPU choices: Ryzen 7 5800HS / Ryzen 9 5900HS and RTX 3060/ GTX1650. This is paired with up to 16G DDR4 3200Mhz on-board RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIE SSD. Connectivity options include single USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (DP ports 1.4 and 100w PD), single USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, HDMI 2.0b, and 3.5mm combo jack. It is backed by a 76Whr battery.

The G14 will be available across Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

