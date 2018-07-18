Asus plans to open 100 new stores by March, grab 7% PC market pie

Asus is a leading global consumer notebook vendor and motherboard manufacturer. (Reuters)

Taiwanese tech major Asus is planning to open 100 new exclusive stores in the country by March next year, and increase its market share in the personal computers space to 7 per cent, a top company executive said. This would take its total number of stores in the country to up to 200 by March, Arnold Su, business development manager, PC and ROG, Asus India, said. Talking to the reporters after inauguration of its fourth store here today, Su said, “Asus has aggressively focused on expanding its retail presence across market tiers, and plans to open 100 new stores by March 2019.”

“This would help us increase our market share to 7 per cent in the PC segment, from 5 per cent at present,” he added. Asus is a leading global consumer notebook vendor and motherboard manufacturer. Su said the company is mulling manufacturing in India and has set up an internal team to study the prospects of domestic manufacturing.