​​​
  4. Asus plans to open 100 new stores by March, grab 7% PC market pie

Asus plans to open 100 new stores by March, grab 7% PC market pie

Taiwanese tech major Asus is planning to open 100 new exclusive stores in the country by March next year, and increase its market share in the personal computers space to 7 per cent, a top company executive said.

By: | Vadodara | Published: July 18, 2018 6:02 PM
Asus, Asus stores, Asus PC, PC segment, Asus India, personal computers space Asus is a leading global consumer notebook vendor and motherboard manufacturer. (Reuters)

Taiwanese tech major Asus is planning to open 100 new exclusive stores in the country by March next year, and increase its market share in the personal computers space to 7 per cent, a top company executive said. This would take its total number of stores in the country to up to 200 by March, Arnold Su, business development manager, PC and ROG, Asus India, said. Talking to the reporters after inauguration of its fourth store here today, Su said, “Asus has aggressively focused on expanding its retail presence across market tiers, and plans to open 100 new stores by March 2019.”

“This would help us increase our market share to 7 per cent in the PC segment, from 5 per cent at present,” he added. Asus is a leading global consumer notebook vendor and motherboard manufacturer. Su said the company is mulling manufacturing in India and has set up an internal team to study the prospects of domestic manufacturing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top